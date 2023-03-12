China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Beijing, March 12
China named Li Shangfu, a US-sanctioned general, as its new Defence Minister on Sunday.
Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purchase of combat aircraft and equipment from Russia's main arms exporter, Rosoboronexport.
Shangfu's appointment was confirmed on Sunday after the rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, voted overwhelmingly to approve his nomination by Premier Li Qiang for the new cabinet.
Chen Yixin and Wang Xiaohong remained as ministers of state security and public security, respectively.
Qin Gang and He Rong remained as ministers of foreign affairs and justice, respectively. Reuters
