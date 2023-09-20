China ousted ex-minister Qin Gang over affair, says report

Beijing, September 19

China’s former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was ousted from his position in July, had an extramarital affair while he was ambassador to the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with a briefing. The report said Qin was cooperating with the investigation, which was now focused on whether the affair or Qin’s conduct had compromised China’s national security.

Senior Chinese officials were told that an internal Communist Party investigation found Qin engaged in the affair throughout his tenure in the US. Two sources told the newspaper the affair had resulted in the birth of a child in the US.

When asked about it on Tuesday, China foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “The Chinese side has released information before and I am not aware of the other information you mentioned.” — Reuters

