China, Pak to ink pacts under CPEC projects

PTI

Islamabad, October 15

China and Pakistan will ink significant agreements regarding motorways and highways during caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s four-day visit to Beijing starting Monday, according to a media report on Sunday.

The agreements would be signed under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme. Kakar would travel to Beijing on Monday to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’ from October 17 to 18.

“The PM will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum on Connectivity in an Open Global Economy,” the PM office said in a post on X on Saturday.

A significant memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed is related to the establishment of a modern Highway Research and Training Centre (HRTC) with China’s assistance, the paper said.

