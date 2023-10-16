China, Pak to ink pacts under CPEC projects

Islamabad, October 15
China and Pakistan will ink significant agreements regarding motorways and highways during caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s four-day visit to Beijing starting Monday, according to a media report on Sunday.
The agreements would be signed under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) programme. Kakar would travel to Beijing on Monday to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation’ from October 17 to 18.
“The PM will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum on Connectivity in an Open Global Economy,” the PM office said in a post on X on Saturday.
A significant memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed is related to the establishment of a modern Highway Research and Training Centre (HRTC) with China’s assistance, the paper said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...