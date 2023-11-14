China, Pakistan hold maritime patrols

PTI

Beijing/Karachi, November 13

The navies of China and Pakistan have kicked off their largest naval exercises in the Arabian Sea which included their "first joint maritime patrol", the Chinese official media reported on Monday.

The China-Pakistan Sea Guardians-3 joint maritime exercise, with the theme of "Joint Response to Maritime Security Threats", kicked off at a naval base in Karachi, Pakistan, on November 11 in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea.

China and Pakistan will conduct their first joint maritime patrol, the China Military Online, the official news portal of the Chinese military, reported.

Exercises between the armed wings of all-weather allies China and Pakistan are an annual affair.

