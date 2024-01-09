China, Pakistan violating religious freedom: US

PTI

New York, January 8

The US has designated China, North Korea and Pakistan as Countries of Particular Concern for engaging in and tolerating “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” Announcing the Religious Freedom Designations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of United States’ foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday rejected what it called the “biased” assessment by the US to designate it a ‘country of particular concern’.

#Antony Blinken #China #New York #North Korea #Pakistan