China, Pakistan violating religious freedom: US

New York, January 8
The US has designated China, North Korea and Pakistan as Countries of Particular Concern for engaging in and tolerating “particularly severe violations of religious freedom.” Announcing the Religious Freedom Designations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that advancing the freedom of religion or belief has been a core objective of United States’ foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.
In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office on Monday rejected what it called the “biased” assessment by the US to designate it a ‘country of particular concern’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...