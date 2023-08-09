China, Philippines dispute over warship heats up

Beijing (Manila), August 8
China again asked the Philippines to tow away a grounded warship — a WWII-era vessel now used as a military outpost — from a disputed shoal on Tuesday, after Manila rejected Beijing's earlier demand.
Tensions have soared between the two neighbours over the South China Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with Manila pivoting back to the United States, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China. China’s embassy in Manila criticised Washington for “gathering” its allies to continue “hyping up” the South China Sea issue and the boat incident. — Reuters
