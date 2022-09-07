China quake toll rises to 65

Beijing, September 6
Authorities in southwestern China’s Chengdu have maintained strict Covid-19 lockdown measures on the city’s population of 21 million despite a major earthquake that killed at least 65 persons in outlying areas.
A footage circulating online on Tuesday showed workers wearing top-to-bottom protective gear preventing residents of apartment buildings from exiting through locked lobby doors following Monday’s 6.8 magnitude quake centred in the surrounding province of Sichuan. Chengdu’s lockdown is one of the most severe after Shanghai was placed in isolation. — AP
