China records 1st human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

Beijing, April 12

A Chinese woman has become the first person to die from a type of bird flu that is rare in humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, but the strain does not appear to spread between people.

The 56-year-old woman was the third person known to have been infected with the H3N8 subtype of avian influenza, the WHO said. All of the cases have been in China, with the first two cases reported last year. — Reuters