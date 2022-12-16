China reeling under massive Covid wave

Beijing, December 15
Nearly a fortnight after China lifted the much-despised “zero-Covid” restrictions following a spate of protests, the country is reeling under a massive Covid wave, with a Chinese diplomat blaming “foreign forces” for the anti-government demonstrations.
Videos circulating on China’s social media showed clinics in Beijing and some other cities flooded with patients with queues extending onto footpaths with people patiently waiting for their turn in the cold winter.
While many with heavy fever waited outside the clinics, the Omicron virus is having a field day with most of the apartment blocks, which were earlier under the cover of zero-Covid reported fast-increasing cases.
Meanwhile, a senior Chinese diplomat has alleged that last month’s anti-zero Covid protests, which included slogans against President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party, were caused by the local government’s failure to manage the epidemic but were soon “taken advantage of” by “foreign forces”.
The remarks by Lu Shaye, China’s Ambassador to France, were the first by a Chinese official after rare protests erupted in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong, and other cities, South China Morning Post reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest
7 men, including two juveniles, have been arrested
First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...
Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana
He had been at large since the day a case was registered aga...
Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga
Commits the crime after ‘administering her a spiked drink’