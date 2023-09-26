 China refuses to further expand cooperation with Pak in energy, water, climate under CPEC : The Tribune India

  • World
  • China refuses to further expand cooperation with Pak in energy, water, climate under CPEC

China refuses to further expand cooperation with Pak in energy, water, climate under CPEC

Cash-strapped Pakistan gives up its opposition to setting up a new imported coal-fired power plant in Gwadar in Balochistan province

China refuses to further expand cooperation with Pak in energy, water, climate under CPEC

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

Islamabad, September 26

China has refused to further expand cooperation in the areas of energy, water management, and climate change under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it emerged on Tuesday, signalling a strain in the ‘ironclad’ friendship between the two all-weather allies.

Cash-strapped Pakistan also gave up its opposition to setting up a new imported coal-fired power plant in Gwadar in Balochistan province and agreed to a number of Chinese demands to address Beijing’s concerns, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing the signed minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC.

The JCC is a strategic decision-making body of the CPEC and its 11th meeting was held virtually on October 27 last year on the insistence of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government that wanted to showcase some progress.

However, the minutes of the meeting were signed almost a year later on July 31 during the visit of Chinese vice premier He Lifeng, highlighting the difference of opinions on both sides that led to such a huge delay in reaching a consensus, the report said.

When contacted, the Ministry of Planning stated that it was a global practice for the minutes of meetings between two countries to be signed by both sides only after due consultation and evolving consensus.

Interestingly, the final draft shared with Beijing by Pakistan and the final minutes signed by both sides were different in many ways, the report said.

China’s disagreement to further expand cooperation in areas of energy, water management, and climate change under the CPEC underscores “the challenges that both the sides are facing in deepening the economic ties”, it said.

The USD 60 billion CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China’s ambitious multi-billion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to further its influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments all over the world.

The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The details of the final minutes of the 11th JCC showed that China did not agree to a host of measures that Pakistan had proposed in the areas of energy, water management, climate change and tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PoK and the coastal areas.

China excluded cooperation in the areas of cross-border tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PoK and cooperation for the promotion of coastal tourism from the final minutes, the details showed.

China also did not agree to Pakistan’s proposal for the inclusion of Water Resources Management and Climate Change and Urban Infrastructure Development in the CPEC framework. The proposal for setting up a new joint working group on water resources management and climate change was also rejected by China.

China excluded the issue of financial challenges being faced by the power companies from the final minutes.

Beijing also did not agree to a proposal to include a 500kv transmission line from Hub to Gwadar to link the seaport city with the national grid in the CPEC framework.

China did not agree to “carry out joint studies for future development of Thar coal blocks, including development of mega power parks and power evacuation infrastructure, with a view to meet Pakistan’s energy needs from indigenous resources, conversion of coal into other products for domestic demand as well as exports”, the report said.

Similarly, there is no mention of the South-North gas pipeline project in the final minutes. The draft minutes mentioned the examination of a feasibility study and Chinese cooperation for the purpose.

Pakistan had proposed Chinese participation in a strategic underground gas storage project but there is no mention of this mega project in the final minutes.

Islamabad had also proposed the participation of China in the national seismic study for sedimentary areas and sought Chinese equipment. But this idea is also shelved at the bilateral level.

Pakistan proposed joint exploration, development, and marketing of metallic minerals and sought Chinese technology, but the final minutes were silent on this issue too, according to the Express Tribune report.

China also did not agree to Pakistan’s proposal of developing a policy framework for coal gasification to fertiliser projects based on Thar coal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has given significant concessions to China on the issue of setting up the 300MW Gwadar Power Plant.

Islamabad wanted to either shelve the 300MW project or change its location to Thar to use the local coal. However, China did not agree to it, the report said.

Pakistan also wanted the conversion of the imported fuel-based Gwadar plant to Thar coal to address energy security and liquidity issues to which China did not agree.

Pakistan also committed that it would follow the consensus reached by two sides, and will direct the Pakistani power purchase companies to stop deducting the capacity power rate and return the deducted power rate.

To ensure the normal operations of CPEC power projects, the Pakistani side promised to take necessary measures to ensure timely exchange to US dollars for CPEC power projects to buy necessary fuels, the report said.

#China #Climate change #Environment #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

2
Haryana

Gurugram to implement GRAP rules from October 1 to check pollution, says senior civic official

3
Entertainment

Priyanka welcomes 'Jiju' Raghav Chadha to Chopra family, calls Parineeti 'most beautiful bride'

4
Chandigarh

Head of AFT’s Chandigarh Bench transferred; Bar terms it an assault on judicial independence

5
Diaspora

Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over Nijjar killing

6
Trending

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

7
World

Canada issues fresh travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution' in context of recent developments

8
India

Canadian Sikh protests outside Indian mission in Toronto off to a muted start

9
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 4-ft-deep pit on VIP Road claims biker’s life

10
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh turns colder, rain brings down temperature

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed
Trending

Heartwarming surprise: Daughter upgrades parents to business class on their flight, leaves netizens impressed

Amid India-Canada row, students’ immigration not directly affected
Amritsar

Amid India-Canada row, students' immigration not directly affected

NIA attaches SFJ chief Gurpatwant Pannun’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 15
Chandigarh

NIA confiscates SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's properties in Chandigarh, Amritsar

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau issues lookout notice against Manpreet Badal in corruption case

Bathinda court also issues arrest warrant against former fin...

Congress killed your desire to become CM: Bhagwant Mann tells Bajwa as he says 32 AAP MLAs in touch with him

Congress killed your desire to become CM, Bhagwant Mann's dig at Partap Bajwa after his 32 AAP MLAs in touch claim

The statements by both leaders come at a time when the INDIA...

Waheeda Rehman to get this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman to get this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Regarded one of India’s finest actors, she has worked in mor...

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

6 men and 2 vehicles were involved in Hardeep Nijjar's killing: Report

90-second video shows a coordinated attack: Report

Court can fix deadline, if right to speedy trial is infringed: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court can fix deadline, if right to speedy trial is infringed: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The judgment, having far-reaching implications for justice s...


Cities

View All

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Father, son shot dead by inebriated relative

Security beefed up ahead of Northern Zonal Council meet

SGPC holds online meeting of Int'l Sikh Advisory Board

Contaminated water supply, choked sewer irk residents

NZC meeting: Bhagwant Mann takes stock of meet arrangements in Amritsar

Manpreet used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Vigilance

Manpreet Badal used his political clout to purchase plots, claims Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Women protest for Rs 1,000 poll promise in Bathinda

Police 'brutality' against lawyer: Muktsar SP, CIA in-charge among 6 booked

Manpreet Badal booked in Bathinda land-purchase case, Vigilance Bureau raids Muktsar village house of ex-finance minister

Two detained in ex-Finance Minister’s plot purchase case

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association terms it assault on judicial independence, abstains from work

AFT’s Chandigarh head transferred: Bar association asks members to abstain from work

Manoj Tripathi appointed BBMB chairman

Chandigarh MC orders chargesheets against 3 erring officers

Property 'grab' case: 5-member panel report led to reinstatement of Chandigarh cops

Panjab University issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drills into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Rs 20 crore jewellery heist: Burglars drill into shop in Delhi, flee with ornaments

Woman shot dead in Greater Noida by 2 unidentified motorcycle-borne men

Atishi asks Education Dept to release funds

Two men kidnap, kill friend in northeast Delhi, 1 arrested

3 held for selling stolen cars using forged papers

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

Govt offices no exception to municipal woes

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Sidhupur Government Primary School building declared unsafe

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 1 held

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Ludhiana district emerges most preferred investment destination in Punjab

Minister: Civic body chief to probe overcharging at parking lots in Ludhiana

All govt hospitals to be fully automated soon, says Principal Secy

Man found dead in park not admitted to hospital: Probe

Ludhiana: ASI caught taking Rs 4K bribe

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

MC begins sterilisation of street dogs in city

Patiala: House of Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s kin ‘attacked’, probe underway

Front seeks withdrawal of fee for hard copies of certificates

Businessmen hit by shifting of bus stand

College observes awareness week