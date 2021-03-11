China releases ‘most detailed’ map of Moon

Beijing: China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the Moon, the "most detailed" to date, which is expected to make a vital contribution to scientific research, exploration and landing site selection on the Earth’s only natural satellite. Chinese scientists from multiple research institutes and universities have created the high resolution topographic map based on data from China's lunar exploration Chang'e project. pti

NASA to launch 3 rockets from pvt Oz space port

Sydney: US space agency NASA is set to launch three rockets into space from a private space port in Australia for scientific research. The rockets will be launched between June 26 and July 12 from the Arnhem Space Centre, which is owned and run by Equatorial Launch Australia. This is going to be the first time that NASA is launching rockets from a commercial facility outside the US, and the first NASA rockets launched from Australia since 1995. IANS

EU agrees on common mobile charger by 2024

Brussels: Chargers will be harmonised for small and medium-sized portable electronic devices by 2024 in the European Union (EU), negotiators of the European Parliament and the Council have agreed. "By autumn 2024, USB Type-C will become the common charging port for all mobile phones, tablets and cameras in the EU," a press release from the Parliament said. IANS

8 accused of stealing Banksy’s work go on trial

Paris: Seven Frenchmen and an Italian go on trial in Paris on Wednesday for stealing a work by graffiti artist Banksy that had been sprayed onto an emergency door of the Bataclan theatre in Paris to honour victims of the November 2015 attacks. The door, stolen in January 2019, was found in 2020 in a farmhouse by the Italian police and given back to France. reuters

Train derails in Iran

Tabas: Rescue under way after a train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, killing 21 and injuring 47 others. The train was on its way to Tabas from Yazd. AP