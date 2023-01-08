 China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid policy : The Tribune India

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid policy

The country’s zero-Covid policy, including frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns, has heavily damaged the second-biggest economy

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-Covid policy

Travellers arrive Hong Kong's Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint on the first day China reopens the border amid the coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong, China, on January 8, 2023. Reuters



Hong Kong/Shanghai, January 8

Travellers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After three years, the mainland is opening its border with Hong Kong and ending a requirement for incoming travellers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world.

China’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, curbs on movement and mass lockdowns that heavily damaged the second-biggest economy.

“I’m so happy, so happy, so excited. I haven’t seen my parents for many years,” said Hong Kong resident Teresa Chow as she and dozens of other travellers prepared to cross into mainland China from Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau checkpoint early on Sunday.

“My parents are not in good health, and I couldn’t go back to see them even when they had colon cancer, so I’m really happy to go back and see them now,” she said, adding that she plans to head to her hometown in eastern China’s Ningbo city.

Investors hope the reopening will eventually reinvigorate a $17-trillion economy suffering its lowest growth in nearly half a century. But the abrupt policy reversal has triggered a massive wave of infections that is overwhelming some hospitals and causing business disruptions.

The border opening follows Saturday’s start of “chun yun”, the first 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel, which before the pandemic was the world’s largest annual migration of people returning to their hometowns of taking holidays with family.

Some 2 billion people are expected to travel this season, nearly double last year’s movement and recovering to 70% of 2019 levels, the government says.

Many Chinese are also expected to start travelling abroad, a long-awaited shift for tourist spots in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia, though several governments - worried about China’s COVID spike - are imposing curbs on travellers from the country.

Travel will not quickly return to pre-pandemic levels due to such factors as a dearth of international flights, analysts say.

China on Sunday also resumed issuing passports and travel visas for mainland residents, and ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners. Beijing has quotas on the number of people who can travel between Hong Kong and China each day.

Videos posted on Chinese social media showed workers at Shanghai’s Pudong airport overnight taking down bright blue boards marking routes through its international terminal to enforce a regime that required travellers from abroad to quarantine for up to eight days upon arrival.

Other videos showed people hugging emotionally upon reuniting at the airport gate.

At Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau checkpoint, a driver who only gave his surname Yip, said he was among those who could not wait to travel to the mainland.

“It’s been three years, we have no time to delay,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Nation

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

3
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

4
Punjab

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

5
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

6
Nation

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

7
Sports

Pakistan commentator confuses cricketer with pornstar; adult star Dani Daniels shares clip with a cheeky caption

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

9
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

10
Nation

Cancer risk starts with first drop of alcohol: WHO

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Himachal Cabinet expansion LIVE updates: Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil takes oath as Minister

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers

Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...

Himachal Pradesh government increases VAT on diesel; gets costlier by Rs 3

Himachal Pradesh government increases VAT on diesel; gets costlier by Rs 3

Diesel prices would increase from Rs 83 to Rs 86

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...

Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen

Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen

‘My anger was that nobody stood up to the responsibility and...

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran

‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...


Cities

View All

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Power Minister promises uninterrupted supply

Power cuts in intense cold a double whammy for residents

Dog sterilisation resumes, 24 canines neutered on Day 1

Water supply dept staff stage protest

Rs 100 cr to be spent on beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh logs coldest day of season

Sexual harassment case: More trouble for Sandeep, Chandigarh cops slap fresh charges

Job aspirants duped of Rs 76 lakh in Mohali

Excise Policy 2023-24: Chandigarh Administration mulls bar code, batch number on bottles

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement

Delhi's cold wave hits people's funny bones, sparks meme fest on social media

Leopard on prowl, Greater Noida society living in terror

Can’t put clock back: SC refuses to stop Noida Metro ops, says project complete & running

Day after MCD House ruckus, AAP, BJP protest

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

High drama witnessed at MC meeting

Few takers for 35-bed night shelter at Domoria Bridge

Latifpura residents burn govt's effigy

Mehatpur police nab bike thieves

Law & order situation in Punjab deteriorating: MP

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

Don’t disconnect Ludhiana, upset AAP MP writes to Jyotiraditya Scindia seeking resumption of flights under UDAN

3-day police custody for RTA in graft case

Two arrested with 25 rolls of Chinese string

Few months after construction, cracks develop in cinema road

Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Loud music at late night irks Patiala residents

Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Biker injured in hit-&-run dies in Patiala

Emergency, ambulance services will be strengthened to save precious lives: Health Minister Balbir Singh