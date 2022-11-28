 China reports sharp spike in Covid cases amid renewed protests against President Xi Jinping, lockdowns : The Tribune India

China reports sharp spike in Covid cases amid renewed protests against President Xi Jinping, lockdowns

39,452 new cases reported on Monday, including 36,304 local asymptomatic cases

China reports sharp spike in Covid cases amid renewed protests against President Xi Jinping, lockdowns

Residents march, some tearing down fences which were set up under the Covid-19 lockdown, during nationwide public anger over the "zero-Covid" policy curbs, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, in this still image from undated video released on November 27, 2022, and obtained by Reuters.



PTI

Beijing, November 28

The protests against COVID-19 lockdowns have spread to Beijing even as China reported close to 40,000 coronavirus cases on Monday as authorities scrambled to contain the fresh surge in infections.

For the fifth consecutive day, China reported close to 4,000 cases in the capital city of Beijing.

China’s National Health Commission said 39,452 new cases were reported on Monday, including 36,304 local asymptomatic cases.

Meanwhile, the protests which broke out in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai during the weekend, have spread to Beijing where hundreds of people converged on Sunday evening near Liangmahe river in the central city.

Crowds carrying lighted candles in memory of those killed in the fire at an apartment block reported under COVID-19 lockdown in Urumqi in Xinjiang shouted slogans against the arbitrary lockdowns by the government to curb the spread of the virus and in solidarity with the weekend protests in Shanghai.

Several diplomats and foreigners watched the protests as they took place close to the diplomatic residential compound in Beijing.

Eyewitness accounts said the protests went on for several hours and the police detained a number of people.

Protesters in Shanghai on Saturday and Sunday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party to step down besides opposing the lockdowns and forcible evictions of people into coronavirus medical shelters.

Student protests also broke out at the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing and Communication University in Nanjing.

Photos and videos posted online showed students holding vigils for the Urumqi fire victims and launching protests at universities in Beijing and Nanjing.

In the latest notice, Tsinghua University has informed students that they can go home if they wish ahead of the January spring festival holidays.

In recent weeks, protests have erupted in Guangdong, Zhengzhou, Lhasa, the provincial capital of Tibet and other cities, with participants asking for an end to prolonged lockdowns and Covid tests, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s mouthpiece on Sunday vowed in a front-page commentary to “unwaveringly” stick with the existing controls to curb the spread of Covid-19, which first broke out in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and then became a pandemic.

In remarks that appeared to aim at widespread doubts and dissatisfaction, it again touted China’s self-claimed victory in controlling the pandemic so far and called on party cadres at all levels to “resolutely overcome misunderstandings”, slackness and “war weariness”, the Post report said.

According to the latest estimates about 412 million people were affected by lockdown measures in China, up from 340 million the week before, according to the Japanese brokerage firm Nomura.

It added that more than one-fifth of China’s total GDP-generating sectors across the country is currently under lockdown.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp phone numbers of about 500 million users leaked: Report

2
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

3
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

4
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

5
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

7
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

8
Entertainment

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has huge Tom Cruise connect? Read to know

9
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

10
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

India prominent in four of five strategic objectives, but le...

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 10 pieces

Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Arms and ammunition seized

'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sitting beside Amruta Fadnavis sparks rage

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

2 students from Telangana drown in US lake

2 students from Telangana drown in US lake

The 2 friends went swimming on the Thanksgiving weekend


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Farmer body KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Amritsar: Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 10 pieces

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes pending polygraph sessions at Rohini forensic lab

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar Development Authority rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Ludhiana's Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with Punjabi University