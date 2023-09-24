China, resource-rich East Timor upgrade ties

BEIJING, September 23

China and East Timor have upgraded bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, potentially giving Beijing more influence in the region while satisfying the young half-island nation’s desire for stronger ties with major economies.

The agreement to enhance relations came after China’s President Xi Jinping met with East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou ahead of the opening ceremony of the Asian Games, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Both sides will increase mutual support and strengthen international cooperation,” said Xi. Last year, when Jose Ramos-Horta was inaugurated as East Timor’s fifth president since the country’s independence in 2002, the Nobel laureate pledged to forge closer relations with China, especially in energy, agriculture and infrastructure.

He said he would continue to foster a relationship with the United States, but added that East Timor would not be implicated in any rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

Upgrading their ties, China and East Timor agreed to cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative championed by Xi, that could open the way for investment in infrastructure. Both sides agreed on close high-level military interactions, an expansion of bilateral investment, and cooperation in areas including infrastructure and food. — Reuters

