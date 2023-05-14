 China, Russia increasing their military collaboration, warns Japan’s Foreign Minister : The Tribune India

China, Russia increasing their military collaboration, warns Japan’s Foreign Minister

Yoshimasa Hayashi was speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific Foreign Ministers in Sweden

China, Russia increasing their military collaboration, warns Japan’s Foreign Minister

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell Fontelles receive Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi for an EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in connection to an informal meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers in Marsta outside Stockholm, Sweden on May 13, 2023. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson via Reuters



AP

Stockholm, May 14

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed concern on Saturday about Russian and Chinese military cooperation in Asia and said the security situation in Europe could not be separated from that in the Indo-Pacific region since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of European and Indo-Pacific Foreign Ministers in Sweden, Hayashi said Russia’s war in Ukraine had “shaken the very foundation of the international order” and must face a united response by the international community.

“Otherwise, similar challenges will arise in other regions and the existing order which has underpinned our peace and prosperity could be fundamentally overturned,” Hayashi said.

Japan firmly backs Ukraine in the war but China says it remains neutral while declaring a “no limits” relationship with Moscow and blaming the US and NATO for provoking the conflict.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in March at the same time as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Hayashi accused Beijing of “continuing and intensifying its unilateral attempts” to change the status quo in the East and South China seas by force and increasing its military activities around Taiwan.

“In addition, China and Russia are strengthening their military collaboration, including joint flights of their bombers and joint naval exercises in the vicinity of Japan,” Hayahshi said.

China, which claims most of the South China Sea as well as Japanese-held islands in the East China Sea, says it has the right to defend its sovereignty and development interests.

Hayashi also warned that North Korea was “escalating provocations” in the region by conducting ballistic missile launches “with a frequency and in a manner that are unprecedented”.

He joined dozens of ministers from the European Union and the Indo-Pacific region for the meeting just north of the Swedish capital. China was not invited to the talks.

“Since the aggression of Russia to Ukraine, the security situation here in Europe and the security situation in the Pacific are not separable,” Hayashi said as he arrived.

Some of the Indo-Pacific countries, including India and Pakistan, have called for an end to the Ukraine war but stopped short of condemning Russia for it.

“We all try and address it in our own different ways,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar said. “I think a lesson a country like Pakistan has learned is that percolation of conflict is never the answer; that we want an end to hostilities, an end to conflict, so people can go back to building lives rather than destroying more lives.”             

Most EU countries have provided military support to Ukraine and the bloc has imposed sanctions on Russia. Asked whether the EU was hoping to convince Indo-Pacific countries to align with the bloc’s stance on the conflict, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “We don’t want to convince anyone. We just want to share our analysis of the causes and consequences of the war.”              

He dismissed a question about whether it was possible to have a meaningful dialogue with the Indo-Pacific countries without China, saying the EU had plenty of other opportunities to talk to Beijing.

“We can perfectly discuss the Indo-Pacific without China,” Borrell said. “It doesn’t mean we neglect China. It doesn’t mean we want to substitute China. I don’t see where the problem is.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

2
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

3
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

4
Punjab

Punjab MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra engaged

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

6
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

7
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

8
Nation

Huge haul: 2,500-kg drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore seized by NCB, Navy on India's west coast; suspected Pak national held

9
Entertainment

Watch: Guests arrive at Raghav Chadha's house ahead of engagement with Parineeti Chopra

10
Nation

'Nafrat ka bazaar' closed down, 'mohabbat ki dukaanein' opened, says Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka result

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

‘Who will be Karnataka CM?’: Newly-elected Congress MLAs to meet in Bengaluru today

Both the eight-time MLA Shivakumar and former Chief Minister...

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained

The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi

AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win