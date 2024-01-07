China sanctions 5 US defence companies in response to US sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

Beijing, January 7
China announced sanctions on Sunday on five American defence-related companies in response to US arms sales to Taiwan and US sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals.
The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organisations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online.
The companies are BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.
The Foreign Ministry said the US moves harmed China’s sovereignty and security interests, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and violated the rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals.
“The Chinese government remains unwavering in our resolve to safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens,” the ministry statement said.
China regards Taiwan, a self-governing island off its east coast, as a renegade province that must come under Beijing’s control at some point in the future.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sunshine moment: ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics
India becomes fourth country to have a space observatory
Tech, combatants helped Indian Navy secure merchant vessel; hunt on for pirates
On Thursday, 5-6 pirates had boarded the Liberian-flagged ve...
Rajnath Singh set to visit UK, first by Indian Defence Minister in 22 years
Visit taking place against the backdrop of ongoing Indian co...
India’s GDP numbers for 2023-24 show discrepancies of Rs 2.59 lakh crore: NSO
According to National Statistical Office, Indian economy wil...
Voting begins for Bangladesh's General Election amid boycott by main Opposition BNP
PM Sheikh Hasina eyes another term