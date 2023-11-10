 China says Dalai Lama’s successor should be from within the country, projects Tibet as a gateway to South Asia : The Tribune India

  • World
  • China says Dalai Lama’s successor should be from within the country, projects Tibet as a gateway to South Asia

China says Dalai Lama’s successor should be from within the country, projects Tibet as a gateway to South Asia

China, which refers to Tibet as Xizang, is increasingly anxious as the octogenarian Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in Dharamsala in India, will take the lead in appointing his successor

China says Dalai Lama’s successor should be from within the country, projects Tibet as a gateway to South Asia

The Dalai Lama. PTI file



PTI

Beijing, November 10

China on Friday asserted that any successor to 88-year-old Dalai Lama should be from within the country and his heir needs to have its approval, as it projected the strategically-located Tibet region as the gateway to South Asia by highlighting the infrastructure development close to the Indian border.

All “reincarnated Tibetan living Buddhas, including Dalai Lamas and Panchen Rinpoches, must be looked for within the country, decided through the practice of lot-drawing from the golden urn, and receive approval from the central government,” a white paper unveiled here by the Chinese government said.

China, which refers to Tibet as Xizang, is increasingly anxious as the octogenarian Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in Dharamsala in India, will take the lead in appointing his successor, which could have a profound spiritual impact in the Himalayan region as his legacy is ingrained in the minds of Tibetan masses.

Though Beijing asserts the Dalai Lama’s successor needs its approval, observers say it remains concerned as the present Panchen Lama, the number two spiritual leader who was appointed by it after unseating the boy nominated by the Dalai Lama, has not gained much traction in Tibet.

The white paper titled “Communist Party of China (CPC) Policies on the Governance of Xizang (Tibet) in the New Era: Approach and Achievements” also highlighted the crackdown to combat separatism in Tibet.

“The fight against infiltration, subversion and secession continues… Xizang, adopts a proactive approach to combat secessionism,” it said.

“The reactionary nature of the Dalai Group has been exposed and denounced, and the regional government relies closely on the people of all ethnicities to resist all forms.

“It is now deeply rooted in the people’s minds across the region that unity and stability are a blessing, while division and unrest lead to disaster. They are ever more determined to safeguard the country’s unity, national sovereignty, and ethnic solidarity,” it said.

China has also expressed its strong opposition to the United States appointing a “Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues” and criticised Washington’s assertion that Beijing should not interfere in the selection of the Dalai Lama’s successor.

On the present Dalai Lama, who is 14th in the long line of succession, China reiterated he is “by no means just a religious figure, but rather a political exile, who has long been engaging in anti-China separatist activities, and attempting to split Tibet from China”.

The white paper denies any crackdown on Tibetan Buddhism in Tibet, saying China fully guarantees the freedom of religious belief and promotes Tibetan language along with Mandarin.

“Religious activities are carried out in an orderly manner. The region today hosts over 1,700 sites for Tibetan Buddhism activities, approximately 46,000 Buddhist monks and nuns, four mosques, about 12,000 native Muslims, and one Catholic church with over 700 believers,” the paper said.

It also highlighted infrastructure in Tibet and the border areas in Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of Southern Tibet. China has built high-speed trains in Tibet near the Indian border areas, which enables it to speedily move troops.

“Efforts have been made to develop border areas and improve people’s lives there. Plans and specific programmes for developing villages and towns have been formulated,” the paper said.

It also projected that Tibet is gearing up to become a gateway to South Asia with rail and road connectivity through Nepal.

Tibet is transforming itself into a vital channel for the country’s increasing opening up towards South Asia, it said.

Integrated reform of customs clearance has been launched, and the South Asia Standardisation (Lhasa) Research Centre has been established.

The Gyirong Port, north of Kathmandu, very near to the Nepal border, has been expanded as an international highway port, realising the bilateral opening up of China and Nepal, it said.

On the economic side, the paper said Tibet has achieved an 8.16 per cent annual growth rate with GDP amounting to USD 29.3 billion in 2022, the highest compared to other Chinese provinces.

The length of the region’s railway network almost doubled during this period and the 5G network has covered all counties and main townships there.

The region has eradicated absolute poverty and the average life expectancy of Tibetans has increased to 72.19 years by 2021, it said.

Wang Gang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the ruling Communist Party of China Central Committee, told reporters that Tibet has achieved moderate prosperity in all respects.

Tibet’s GDP reached 213.26 billion Yuan (about USD 29.7 billion) in 2022, which was 2.28 times that in 2012 when calculated at constant prices, Wang said, noting that absolute poverty has been eradicated and common prosperity promoted in this autonomous region.

Meanwhile Xu Zhitao, vice chairman of the Tibetan government, denied allegation of “forced vocational training” in the region, alleged by certain foreign institutions, saying that they are pure vilification.

Xu said the Tibetan provincial government has implemented a proactive employment policy, ensured people’s freedom to choose their own jobs, and boosted the employment of local farmers and herders through multiple channels.

The vocational skills training system serves people above 16 years old who are seeking jobs and vocational training. The training plans take full account of their free choice and needs, said Xu, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

#China #Dalai Lama #Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab Punjab Govt vs Governor

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

2
Himachal

Rs 210-cr forex trading scam unearthed in Mandi, 2 held

3
Diaspora

Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun's videos surface online

4
Punjab

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

5
World

Pakistani fisherman becomes millionaire overnight after selling rare fish

6
Diaspora

Sikh-American Jag Bains creates history with 'Big Brother' win

7
Delhi

Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality

8
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

9
J & K

BSF man killed at IB once saved dozens of his colleagues along LoC

10
World Cup 2023

Bye-bye Pakistan, writes Virender Sehwag, gets slapped back over 'brand ambassador of gutka company'

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Supreme Court pulls up Punjab Governor for not giving assent to bills passed by Assembly, says you are playing by fire

Supreme Court declares June 19-20 session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha valid; asks Governor Purohit to take decisions on pending Bills

Three-judge Bench, however, makes it clear that Governor is ...

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

‘2+2’ dialogue: India apprises US of its concerns on activities of pro-Khalistani elements in Canada

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says US side understood New D...

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries: SC tells Punjab, other states

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we’ll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul suggests ‘carrot-and-stick’ p...

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi postpones implementation of odd-even car rationing sch...

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

Shimla meteorological station has issued yellow warning of l...


Cities

View All

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents

Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Security upped in Amritsar ahead of Diwali

Health Dept team destroys 50-kg substandard sweets

SGPC's drive for 'Bandi Singhs' yields no result

Civic body contractual staff seek 4-month salary in Tarn Taran

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Three arrested for robbery

To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

Chandigarh: To boost citizen service, RLA to ease norms, cut red tape

800 cops on toes in Chandigarh to ensure safe Diwali

No relief yet, Chandigarh's air quality remains 'poor'

20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Withdraw probe handed over to persons engaged on contract basis: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Pollution crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Government, says won’t issue direction on odd-even scheme

Delhi govt defers implementation of odd-even scheme

Centre asks Delhi, 4 northern states to ramp up healthcare preparations to deal with pollution-triggered patient rush

Delhi CM Kejriwal seeks probe report from Vigilance Minister on complaint against Chief Secretary

ED attaches Rs 24.95 crore worth properties of Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Kant Munjal

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

18 FIRs registered in Jalandhar, Kapurthala for stubble burning

Jalandhar: Living in tents, Diwali brings no cheer to flood-hit Dhakka Basti residents

Man held with 50 gm of heroin, 10K drug money

Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

2 tractor-trailers seized from illegal mining site

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

Two weeks after RTA Secretary’s transfer, challaning drive stops, pendency piles up

10-yr-old dies of dengue

The Tribune impact: Vigilance starts probe into Rs 120 cr Ludhiana panchayat fund scam

Rajasthan youth booked for raping 14-year-old

Youth killed as speeding SUV hits motorcycle

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

To check fires, DC pushes for use of biomass pellets

Not penalty, but policy change need of hour to check farm fires in Punjab, say agriculture experts

'Drop' in farm fires in Punjab, but air quality worsens at several places

Exhibition held under Clean India Mission-2

Youth Red Cross Society holds lecture on drug abuse awareness