 China says it is looking into report of its spy balloon flying in US airspace : The Tribune India

China says it is looking into report of its spy balloon flying in US airspace

‘No intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country’, Chinese official said

China says it is looking into report of its spy balloon flying in US airspace

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, US on February 1, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Reuters



AP

Beijing, February 3

China said on Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in US airspace and urged calm, adding that it has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said she had no information about whether a trip to China by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned for next week will proceed as scheduled.

At a daily briefing, Mao said that politicians and the public should withhold judgment “before we have a clear understanding of the facts” about the spy balloon reports.

Blinken would be the highest-ranking member of President Joe Biden's administration to visit China, arriving amid efforts to mitigate a sharp downturn in relations between Beijing and Washington over trade, Taiwan, human rights and China's claims in the South China Sea.

“China is a responsible country and has always strictly abided by international laws, and China has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country. As for the balloon, as I've mentioned just now, we are looking into and verifying the situation and hope that both sides can handle this together calmly and carefully," Mao said.

“As for Blinken's visit to China, I have no information," she said.

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the US has “very high confidence” that the object was a Chinese high-altitude balloon and was flying over sensitive sites to collect information.

One of the places the balloon was spotted was over the state of Montana, which is home to one of America's three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the balloon is “currently traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.” Ryder said similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years and the government has taken steps to ensure no sensitive information was stolen.

President Biden was briefed and asked the military to present options, according to a senior administration official, who was also not authorized to publicly discuss sensitive information.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advised against taking “kinetic action” because of risks to the safety of people on the ground. Biden accepted that recommendation.

The defense official said the US has “engaged” Chinese officials through multiple channels and communicated the seriousness of the matter.

Blinken's visit was expected to start this Sunday in an effort to try to find common ground on issues from trade policy to climate change. Although the trip has not been formally announced, both Beijing and Washington have been talking about his imminent arrival.

The senior defense official said the US prepared fighter jets, including F-22s, to shoot down the balloon if ordered. The Pentagon ultimately recommended against it, noting that even as the balloon was over a sparsely populated area of Montana, its size would create a debris field large enough that it could have put people at risk.

It was not clear what will happen with the balloon if it isn't brought down.

The defense official said the spy balloon was trying to fly over the Montana missile fields, but the US has assessed that it has “limited” value in terms of providing intelligence it couldn't obtain by other technologies, such as spy satellites.

The official would not specify the size of the balloon but said commercial pilots could spot it from their cockpits. All air traffic was halted at Montana's Billings Logan International Airport from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm Wednesday, as the military provided options to the White House.

A photograph of a large white balloon lingering over the area was captured by The Billings Gazette. The balloon could be seen drifting in and out of clouds and had what appeared to be a solar array hanging from the bottom, said Gazette photographer Larry Mayer.

The balloon's appearance adds to national security concerns among lawmakers over China's influence in the US, ranging from the prevalence of the hugely popular smartphone app TikTok to purchases of American farmland.

“China's brazen disregard for US sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed,” Republican Party House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted.

Tensions with China are particularly high on numerous issues, ranging from Taiwan and the South China Sea to human rights in China's western Xinjiang region and the clampdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Not least on that list of irritants are China's tacit support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its refusal to rein in North Korea's expanding ballistic missile program and ongoing disputes over trade and technology.

On Tuesday, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, put its navy on alert and activated missile systems in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships that are part Beijing's strategy to unsettle and intimidate the self-governing island democracy.

Twenty of those aircraft crossed the central line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the two sides, which separated during a civil war in 1949.

Beijing has also increased preparations for a potential blockade or military action against Taiwan, which has stirred increasing concern among military leaders, diplomats and elected officials in the US, Taiwan's key ally.

The surveillance balloon was first reported by C News.

From an office window in Billings, Montana, Chase Doak said he saw a “big white circle in the sky” that he said was too small to be the moon.

“I thought maybe it was a legitimate UFO,” Doak said. “So I wanted to make sure I documented it and took as many photos as I could.”

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

2
Punjab

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

3
Punjab

Punjab government to give job to former hockey player currently working as ‘Palledar’

4
Nation

RBI asks banks for details of exposure to Adani Group

5
Nation

Canada, Australia must check extremist activities, says MEA

6
Business

Stock Exchanges put 3 Adani Group companies under short-term surveillance

7
Chandigarh

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

8
Nation

Wheelchair-bound Manmohan Singh gets last row seat in Rajya Sabha

9
J & K

What is ‘perfume IED’, the first such bomb recovered by police in J-K

10
Punjab

Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer’s father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but king to appear on coins
Trending

Australia to remove Queen Elizabeth's image from its bank notes, but King to appear on coins

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm
Trending

In a major faux pas, state-owned Akashvani Twitter handle calls Union Budget ‘election stunt’; netizens can’t keep calm

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes
Trending

Budget 2023: Twitterati hails with rib tickling memes increase in income tax rebate limit, smokers become a butt of jokes

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

Top News

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman

SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman

Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...

Parliament adjourned till 2pm following Opposition protests over Adani issue

Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue

The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...

Punjab government imposes cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol, diesel

Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel

Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...

Supreme Court expresses displeasure over Centre’s delay in clearing recommendations for transfer of high court judges

New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court

Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone near border post in Amritsar sector

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh visits Behbal Kalan protest site

Robbers loot goods worth Rs 25 lakh from tile factory

Golden Temple portion damaged in Operation Bluestar to be preserved

3 yrs on, black spots identified on BRTS lane not rectified yet

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

PU faculty receives revised pay scales

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

2 dozen Panchkula shops set to be razed for road widening

Directors approve revival of CHB Sector 53 scheme

92 encroachers challaned in Chandigarh

MCD passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop, alleges AAP

MCD passed civic body budget without keeping it in loop, alleges AAP

Car owner thrashes parking attendant with bat in South Delhi, arrested after video goes viral

Three injured as DTC bus rams into subway crossing

Army HQ to get new building, removal of 579 trees approved

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

Woman killed, three injured as speeding truck enters kitchen

Massive preparations afoot for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

36 illegal shops face action in Attari market

Hoshiarpur SSP's affidavit rejected by High Court, says real issue not addressed

Fire breaks out in Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods worth crores gutted

Fire breaks out at Ludhiana spinning mill, spreads to adjoining mill; machinery, goods gutted

Salon owner lends weapon on rent to robbers, arrested

Structures razed in 7 illegal colonies

Two aides of gangster nabbed with illegal arms

Man attacked on Jan 21 succumbs to injuries at PGI

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress

Punjab-based NGO shares initiatives on road safety, environment conservation at annual UN ECOSOC partnership forum

Punjabi University staff polish shoes to protest against non-payment of 2 months’ salary

Five days after attack, doctors rue lack of security at Rajindra Hospital

11.50-gm heroin, 12K intoxicating tablets seized