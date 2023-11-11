China says its approval must for Dalai Lama’s successor

Beijing, November 10
China on Friday asserted that any successor to 88-year-old Dalai Lama should be from within the country and his heir needed to have its approval, as it projected the strategically-located Tibet region as the gateway to South Asia by highlighting the infrastructure development close to the Indian border.
All “reincarnated Tibetan living Buddhas, including Dalai Lamas and Panchen Rinpoches, must be looked for within the country and receive approval from the central government,” a white paper unveiled here by the Chinese government said.
China, which refers to Tibet as Xizang, is increasingly anxious as the octogenarian Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in Dharamsala in India, will take the lead in appointing his successor, which could have a profound spiritual impact in the Himalayan region.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...