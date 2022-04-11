China says Pakistan’s political turmoil won’t affect all-weather ties; oppose external interference

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in National Assembly on Sunday

China says Pakistan’s political turmoil won’t affect all-weather ties; oppose external interference

Photo for representational purpose only. File

PTI

Beijing, April 11

China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government’s ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any “external interference” in Islamabad’s internal affairs.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Khan, 69, who became the first premier in Pakistan’s history to be voted out of power after losing the trust of the House, has claimed that the no-confidence motion was the result of a “foreign conspiracy” plotted by the US because of his independent foreign policy.

“We noted some changes in the political circles of Pakistan,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijiang told a media briefing here on Monday, while answering a question about the fall of Khan’s government and its impact on Pak-China ties.

“As a close neighbour and ironclad friend, we sincerely hope all parties in Pakistan will maintain solidarity and jointly uphold stability and development in their country,” Zhao said.

“No matter how the political affairs in Pakistan may change, China will firmly adhere to our friendly policy to Pakistan and we don’t believe the political change will affect the bilateral relations whatsoever,” he said.

Asked about Khan’s allegation that the US was behind the ouster of his government, Zhao said “China firmly opposes any other countries interference” by external forces.

He declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.

As China kept a close watch on the fast-evolving political developments in Pakistan, official media commentaries were broadly positive for Shehbaz Sharif becoming the new Prime Minister as his brother Nawaz Sharif maintained close ties with the ruling Communist Party of China, (CPC) as well as backing the Beijing’s USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The potential successor of Khan is from the Sharif family which has been promoting China-Pakistan ties for a long time, and cooperation between the two countries could be even better than under Khan,” a write-up in state-run Global Times said, adding that close ties between the two countries were better under the traditional political parties.

“Khan is from a newly rising political part, and when traditional major political parties like the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) return to power, China-Pakistan cooperation could be even better because these traditional major parties have much closer and deeper ties with China, Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University.

On US allegation of US interference in Pakistan, Qian said: “The Pakistani people have long seen US pragmatism: Americans cosy up to Pakistan when they think it is useful and cold-shoulder Pakistan when they don’t need it. It is futile for the US to try to steer Pakistan, as it is not welcome by any part of Pakistani society.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

4
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

5
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

6
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

7
Delhi

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

8
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

10
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

New PM says he wants good relations with India, but it can't...

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament

Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Telangana’s KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait expresses solidarity with CM K Chan...

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state on the decrease

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University