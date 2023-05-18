China seeks help as vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean

PTI

Beijing, May 17

China on Wednesday sought the help of several countries to rescue 39 persons who were on board a Chinese fishing vessel that sank in the Indian Ocean, the official media reported.

Thirty-nine persons, including 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians, and five from the Philippines, were on board the Chinese fishing vessel that capsized in the central part of the Indian Ocean on Tuesday, it said.

So far, none of the missing persons have been found and a search is underway, the report said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has contacted relevant departments in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia, the Philippines and other countries to join the search and rescue operations.