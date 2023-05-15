China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges

Beijing, May 15
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges.
John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, was detained on April 15, 2021, by the counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou. The city’s intermediate court announced Leung’s sentence in a brief statement on its social media site but gave no details of the charges.
Such investigations and trials are held behind closed doors and little or no information is made public.
Relations between Washington and Beijing have hit a historical low amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s increasingly aggressive approach toward its territorial claims.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Who will be Karnataka CM; all eyes on Congress top brass
With Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar both staking claim to the t...
Delhi govt issues showcause notice to services secretary
The Delhi govt had earlier ordered his transfer; however, th...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Rewarding electorate after bypoll win, CM Bhagwant Mann convenes next cabinet meeting at Jalandhar on May 17
The CM's declaration comes as a reward for citizens days aft...
Punjab govt sanctions Rs 18 lakh each for families of deceased in Giaspura gas leak incident
The NGT had ordered that Rs 20 lakh compensation be given to...