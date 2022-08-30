China shuts down world’s largest electronics market

Beijing, August 29
China’s technology hub Shenzhen on Monday ordered the closure of the world’s largest electronics wholesale market to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the southern city, amid a call by a leading Chinese think tank for a change in the country’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy that it said was causing widespread disruption of business.
Merchants in the Huaqiangbei district, home to the world’s largest electronics market, received an official notice that the market will be closed till Thursday to contain the Covid spread. All tenants are required to work from home and take a nucleic acid test every day, Hong Kong-based daily quoted one of the district’s biggest operators, Huaqiang Electronics World.
Key manufacturing enterprises, including telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co, China’s top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group, were ordered to follow a “closed-loop” system for a week that restricted movement of employees, while keeping their production schedules on track.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...