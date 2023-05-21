 China slams G7 statement; lodges protest against brazen interference in its internal affairs : The Tribune India

China slams G7 statement; lodges protest against brazen interference in its internal affairs

G7 leaders voiced their concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang

China slams G7 statement; lodges protest against brazen interference in its internal affairs

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Beijing, May 21

China has lodged diplomatic protests to G7 countries over their Hiroshima joint statement, in which they voiced their growing concerns over China’s coercive approaches over Taiwan, East and South China seas, and accused them of brazen interference in its internal affairs.

China figured prominently in the Hiroshima summit meeting of the leaders of G7 countries. The G7 comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world’s richest democracies.

The joint statement devoted a substantial portion to China, saying that they would like to build constructive and stable relations with Beijing besides expressing serious concerns over China’s aggressive approaches over Taiwan, East and South China seas.

They stressed the need to cooperate with the world’s second-largest economy but also emphasised countering its “malign practices” and “coercion” in a landmark joint communique Saturday.

The G7 leaders also voiced their concerns about human rights in China, including in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of interning thousands of Uygur Muslims in forced labour camps.

“Despite China’s serious concerns, the G7 used issues concerning China to smear and attack China and brazenly interfere in China’s internal affairs,” a spokesperson of the foreign ministry here said in a statement last night.

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has made serious demarches to the summit’s host Japan and other parties concerned,” the statement.

Besides urging China to pressure its close strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine, the G7 nations in the joint statement spoke of their interest to build “constructive and stable relations” with Beijing, “recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China.” “We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter,” including in direct talks with Ukraine, the G7 joint statement said.

Cooperation with China is needed given its global role and economic size, it said, and called for working together on challenges such as climate change, biodiversity, debts and financing needs of vulnerable countries, global health concerns and economic stability, it said.

At the same time, the summit of the leaders of seven wealthy democracies expressed “serious concern” about the situation in the East and South China seas, where Beijing has been expanding its military presence and threatening to use force to exert its control over Taiwan, which it claims is part of the Chinese mainland.

The G7 leaders called for a “peaceful resolution” of China’s claim to Taiwan and said there was “no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea and we oppose China’s militarisation activities in the region.” “A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest,” the statement said, alluding to charges that Beijing is undermining the “rules-based international order.” In its statement, the Chinese foreign ministry late Saturday took exception to references to Taiwan saying that G7 leaders are hyping up China-related issues and harped on the ‘One China’ policy in relation to Taiwan.

“Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese, a matter that must be resolved by the Chinese,” the Chinese spokesperson’s statement said.

“The one-China principle is the solid anchor for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The G7 keeps emphasising cross-Strait peace, and yet says nothing about the need to oppose “Taiwan independence”. This in effect constitutes connivance and support for “Taiwan independence” forces, and will only result in having a serious impact on cross-Strait peace and stability,” it said.

“No one should underestimate the determination, resolve and capability of the Chinese people in safeguarding China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it said.

It also said the “affairs related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet are purely China’s internal affairs. China firmly opposes interference by any external force in those affairs under the pretext of human rights”.

“The G7 needs to stop pointing fingers at China on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet and take a hard look at their own history and human rights record,” it said.

On the East and South China seas, the statement claimed that “China is a firm defender of and contributor to international maritime rule of law”.

While the East China Sea dispute concerns China and Japan, the South China Sea dispute involved the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan. Beijing claims most of the area.

The G7 leaders asked China to abide by the July 12, 2016 verdict of the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea).

“We emphasise the universal and unified character of the UNCLOS and reaffirm UNCLOS’s important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and the seas,” the joint statement said.

“We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties,” the G7 statement said.

Rebutting the G7 leaders’ calls, the Chinese statement said: “The East China Sea and the South China Sea have remained overall stable. Relevant countries need to respect regional countries’ efforts to uphold peace and stability and stop using maritime issues to drive a wedge between regional countries and incite bloc confrontation”.

As for “economic coercion”, the massive unilateral sanctions and acts of “decoupling” and disrupting industrial and supply chains make the US the real coercer that politicises and weaponises economic and trade relations. We urge the G7 not to become an accomplice in economic coercion,” it said.

On the nuclear weapons issue, the statement said “China is firmly committed to a defensive nuclear strategy. We have honoured our pledge to “no first use” of nuclear weapons and always kept our nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required by national security,” it said.

Expressing China’s commitment to uphold the UN-centered international system, it said “China will never accept the so-called rules imposed by the few”.

“The international community does not and will not accept the G7-dominated Western rules that seek to divide the world based on ideologies and values, still less will it succumb to the rules of exclusive small blocs designed to serve “America-first” and the vested interests of the few. The G7 needs to reflect on its behaviour and change course,” the statement said.

“Let me make it clear that gone are the days when a handful of Western countries can just willfully meddle in other countries’ internal affairs and manipulate global affairs,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“We urge G7 members to catch up with the trend of the times, focus on addressing the various issues they have at home, stop ganging up to form exclusive blocs, stop containing and bludgeoning other countries, stop creating and stoking bloc confrontation and get back to the right path of dialogue and cooperation,” the spokesperson added.

#China #human rights #taiwan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

2
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

3
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

4
Punjab

Luxury resort Sukhvilas not new to controversy

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays salary of Additional Chief Secretary, IAS officers posted in Health Department

6
Comment

Punjabi commentary takes IPL by storm

7
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

8
Nation

Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government gives 'in-principle' nod for 5 guarantees in first Cabinet meet

9
Trending

Mumbai cops disguise as ‘Baaratis’ to nab miscreant accused of committing Rs 50 lakh robbery

10
Nation

India will do whatever possible to find solution to Ukraine conflict: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

Don't Miss

View All
Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Police dog beats cancer, back on duty
Punjab

Faridkot police dog beats cancer, back on duty

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Top News

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Kejriwal said if Opposition parties reject the ordinance in ...

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

Need to raise voice together against unilateral attempts to change status quo: PM Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and...

‘I should take your autograph...’ US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

'I should take your autograph...' US President Joe Biden to PM Modi

Said he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests ...

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

No form or identity proof required for exchanges of Rs 2,000 notes

Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old R...

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Majithia reconstituted

Special Investigation Team probing drugs charges against Akali leader Bikram Majithia reconstituted

MS Chhina, IPS, IGP Patiala to head the SIT


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Punjab Govt taking sacrilege cases, law and order casually, says SGPC

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

City resident falls prey to sextortion racket, loses Rs 3.85L

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Dhanas mishap: Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Lawrence Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Nitish Kumar meets Arvind Kejriwal after Congress’ snub to AAP leader

Nitish Kumar meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures support to AAP govt amid tussle with Centre

Delhi govt says harassment complaints by officers ‘absolutely fake’, LG indulging in ‘dirty politics’

Sonia Gandhi, Kharge pay homage to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Kapurthala farmers protest rise in theft cases

Areas near Kala Sanghian drain high on chromium

5 booked for illegal mining in Garhshankar village

Exponents hail inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in National Games

Jimpa kick-starts work on road to Chintpurni

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala: 67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Patiala admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22