 China slams Quad meeting held in New Delhi; opposes ‘exclusionary blocs’ : The Tribune India

China slams Quad meeting held in New Delhi; opposes ‘exclusionary blocs’

Meeting came against the backdrop of growing global concerns over increasing Chinese assertiveness in the strategically-vital region

China slams Quad meeting held in New Delhi; opposes ‘exclusionary blocs’

(From left) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar participate in a Quad ministers’ panel at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Friday. AP/PTI



Beijing, March 3

China on Friday renewed its criticism of the Quad grouping comprising the US, India, Australia and Japan, saying that state-to-state cooperation should be consistent with the trend of peace and development, rather than putting up “exclusionary blocs.”

The Quad foreign ministers carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in the Indo-Pacific at a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Presided over by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Australian foreign minister Penny Wong.

The meeting came against the backdrop of growing global concerns over increasing Chinese assertiveness in the strategically-vital region.

A joint statement issued after the meeting reaffirmed the four-nation grouping's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said it strongly supports the principles of rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Responding to the Quad statement at a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China has stated its position on QUAD on multiple occasions.

“We believe that state-to-state cooperation needs to be consistent with the trend of peace and development, rather than be about putting up exclusionary blocs," she said.

"We hope certain countries can do more things that contribute to security and mutual trust between regional countries and that help to maintain regional peace and stability," Mao said, reaffirming Beijing's oft-repeated opposition to the Quad that it is an exclusive bloc aimed at containing China's rise.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US, and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

US President Joe Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format in March 2021 that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

On China's reluctance, along with Russia, to endorse a joint statement on the Ukraine war at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, spokesperson Mao said G20 is a premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi was unable to come out with a joint communique due to a bitterly increasing rift between the US-led Western powers and Russia over the Ukraine conflict despite consistent efforts by host India to bridge the differences.

“The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. Leaders of member states made it clear in the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration last year that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues,” Mao said.

China believes that the G20 should work to follow through on the leaders' consensus, focus on its mandate and main function, and contribute to promoting stable, inclusive and sustainable economic recovery, she added.

"We also noted that G20 members have varying views on the Ukraine issue. We hope that G20 members will respect each other's concerns and send a message of solidarity and cooperation instead of division and mutual recrimination," she added.

About China's views on the outcome of the New Delhi meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers, she said: It was an important event, especially considering the uncertainties and challenges facing today's world.

"China hopes that the G20 will demonstrate its sense of responsibility and contribute to global development and prosperity," she added.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang took part in the meeting.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The members represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.  

 

#Australia #China #Japan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

2
Nation

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

5
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

6
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

7
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

8
Nation

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

9
Trending

How did Nithyananda's 'nation' Kailasa, a fictional country, reach UN? Clarifies 'persecuted by India' remark, blames anti-Hindus

10
Diaspora

Two Sikh truck drivers in New Zealand take boss to Human Rights Commission over racial abuse; had called all Sikhs ‘terrorists’

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

Top News

Russia ‘interested’ in India China being friends: Sergey Lavrov

Russia 'interested' in India, China being friends: Foreign Minister Lavrov

Lavrov defends his country’s actions in Ukraine, says West t...

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

Cabinet passes resolution to be sent to Centre to return Rs ...

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

NPP’s Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government in Meghalaya, submits letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor

Oath-taking to take place at 11 am on March 7, PM Modi to at...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves court for bail

Excise policy case: Court to hear former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on Saturday

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Kejriwal to announce AAP’s ‘guarantees’ to people in poll-bound Karnataka on March 4

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi University to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers