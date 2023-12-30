China successfully launches test satellite for internet technologies

PTI

Beijing, December 30

China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.

It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China