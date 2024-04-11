China, Taiwan destined for reunion, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

BEIJING, April 10
Chinese President Xi Jinping told Taiwan former President Ma Ying-jeou on Wednesday that outside inference could not stop the “family reunion” between the two sides, and that there are no issues that cannot be discussed.
Since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, no serving Taiwanese leader has visited China. Ma, president from 2008 to 2016, last year became the first former Taiwanese leader to visit China.
Meeting Ma in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Xi said that people on both sides of the strait are Chinese. “External interference cannot stop the historical trend of reunion of the country and family,” Xi said. — Reuters
