China to build ground stations on Antarctica

Beijing: China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and the United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to support its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday. Reuters

6-yr-old orders food worth $1K in Michigan

Chesterfield Township: A Michigan man says he was left with a USD 1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign. AP

Pope in South Sudan, urges for peace

Juba: Pope Francis has landed in South Sudan, opening the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage with plans to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process. He was greeted by President Salva Kiir. AP

‘Hercules statue’ discovered in Italy

Rome: A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor posing as the classical hero Hercules has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica (Appian Way), ancient Rome’s first highway, Italy. Reuters

