China to build ground stations on Antarctica

Beijing: China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and the United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to support its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday. Reuters
6-yr-old orders food worth $1K in Michigan
Chesterfield Township: A Michigan man says he was left with a USD 1,000 bill after his 6-year-old son ordered a virtual smorgasbord of food from several restaurants last weekend, leading to a string of unexpected deliveries — and maybe a starring role in an ad campaign. AP
Pope in South Sudan, urges for peace
Juba: Pope Francis has landed in South Sudan, opening the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage with plans to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process. He was greeted by President Salva Kiir. AP
‘Hercules statue’ discovered in Italy
Rome: A life-sized statue of a Roman emperor posing as the classical hero Hercules has been discovered during sewer repair works near the Appia Antica (Appian Way), ancient Rome’s first highway, Italy. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...