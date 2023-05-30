China to send men to moon by 2030

PTI

Beijing, May 29

China on Monday announced plans to send a manned mission to the moon by 2030 amid its deepening space race with the West.

The announcement was made by Lin Xiqiang, Deputy Director of the China Manned Space Agency, as China is preparing to send astronauts to its space station on Tuesday.

The goal is reportedly to achieve China’s first manned landing on the moon by 2030 and carry out lunar scientific explorations.