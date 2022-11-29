China unveils manned Moon mission

PTI

Beijing, november 28

China will be sending a three-person crew to its space station, which is nearing completion, and also announced on Monday plans for a manned mission to the Moon amid intensifying competition with the United States of America.

The Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship will be launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Tuesday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced.

The spaceship will take three astronauts — Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming, and Zhang Lu — to carry out the spaceflight mission. Fei will be the commander of the mission, according to official media reports.

#China #United States of America USA