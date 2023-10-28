China, US need ‘in-depth’ talks to stabilise ties, Yi tells Blinken

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in continuation of a series of high-level meetings between the two sides and to set the stage for a Joe Biden-Xi Jinping bilateral, most likely on the sidelines of the APEC summit next month. The intention is to maintain open communication between the two countries, said the US Department of State.

This was the second meeting between the two ministers since June during which Chinese President Xi Jinping had also met Blinken. The conversation covered responsibly handling US-China relations and discussing a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including addressing areas of difference, as well as exploring areas of cooperation, said a State Department statement.

The meeting comes even as another close US ally, Australia, has announced that its PM Anthony Albanese will visit China next month after criticising Beijing earlier, like Biden, on a number of issues, including engendering the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

On differences between the two sides, Blinken said the US would continue to stand up for its interests and values and those of its allies and partners.

Yi was quoted as seeking an in-depth and comprehensive dialogue to reduce misunderstanding and misjudgment. “We have disagreements, we have differences. At the same time, we also share important common interests and we face challenges that we need to respond to together. From time to time, there will be some jarring voices,’’ he said while speaking to the media.

The Chinese Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and speak with President Joe Biden.

When Blinken visited China in June, he became the first US Secretary of State to travel to the Asian giant in five years and the most senior American official to make such a mission since Biden took office in 2021. China’s top diplomat is meeting high-level US officials, possibly including Biden, on a closely watched visit to Washington that could help stabilise the US-China ties by facilitating a summit between Biden and Jinping.

