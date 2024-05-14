China, US to hold first top-level dialogue on AI

Geneva, May 13
High-level envoys from the United States and China are set to meet in Geneva on Tuesday for talks about artificial intelligence, including the risks of the fast-evolving technology and ways to set shared standards to manage it.
The meeting is the first under an inter-governmental dialogue on AI agreed during a multi-faceted meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco in November. Biden administration officials said they plan to focus on the development of safe, secure and trustworthy AI. — AP
