China visit strengthened trust: Nepal’s Prachanda

PTI

Kathmandu, September 30

Nepal’s PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Saturday said his just concluded visit to China had strengthened the atmosphere of trust between Kathmandu and Beijing and further deepened the historic relations existing between the two neighbours. Speaking to reporters at Tribhuvan International Airport soon after arriving from China, Prachanda said his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang contributed to taking Nepal-China relations to a new height.

Trade agreement Beijing agreed to resume operations of the trading points that were shut down due to Covid outbreak. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Nepal PM

“During the high-level meetings, the Chinese president and the PM have given assurance that the past agreements reached between Nepal and China will be gradually implemented. The Chinese authorities have also agreed to resume operations of all the trading points between Nepal and China that were shut down due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic,” Prachanda said.

The Nepali delegation, led by Prachanda, returned home from Chengdu city in China at noon. Earlier, Prachanda had left Kathmandu for New York to attend the UN General Assembly and then embarked on an official visit to China on September 23.

Important discussions were held with the Chinese authorities regarding the regular operation of Pokhara International Airport, he said. After doing some preparatory work, there would be direct two-way flights between Pokhara and Chengdu in China, he said. “We have exchanged views in further deepening multi-faceted relations between Nepal and China and held open dialogue in having China’s support and assistance in Nepal’s development endeavours,” he added.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud, who was also part of the delegation, termed Prachanda's China visit as “successful from both economic and diplomatic point of view.”

“The bilateral meetings were important and the agreements reached were also in the interest of Nepal and important for the economic development of the country,” the secretariat of the Foreign Minister said here.

