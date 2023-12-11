 China's actions in South China Sea undermine regional stability: US : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • China's actions in South China Sea undermine regional stability: US

China's actions in South China Sea undermine regional stability: US

Washington has called on China to comply with 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims in the South China Sea

China's actions in South China Sea undermine regional stability: US

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel is pictured on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea on March 29, 2014. Picture taken on March 29, 2014. Reuters



Reuters

Manila, December 11

The United States has called out China for interfering in the Philippines' maritime operations and undermining regional stability, urging Beijing to stop "its dangerous and destabilising conduct" in the South China Sea.

The Philippines and China have traded accusations over a ramming incident during the weekend while Manila's vessels were on a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, where its soldiers are stationed.

"Obstructing supply lines to this longstanding outpost and interfering with lawful Philippines maritime operations undermines regional stability," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a December 10 statement shared by the US embassy in Manila on Monday.

The United States has called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

A commentary piece in China's official military newspaper urged the Philippines to immediately stop its violations, strictly control its provocative actions, and "refrain from shooting itself in the foot".

It added that "some hegemonic countries" have resorted to "instigating trouble, creating division and inciting confrontation" in the South China Sea, and that those countries "openly endorsed" illegal infringement and provocation by the Philippines.

"It must be pointed out that the Philippines' actions are closely connected to the instigation and abetment of external forces," the PLA Daily said, without naming any country or government.

During the weekend, the Chinese coastguard said China would continue to carry out "law-enforcement activities" in its waters.

The United States also reiterated its support for its treaty ally, the Philippines, and reaffirmed its commitment to the mutual defence pact between the two countries.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. separately said that the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels and maritime militia in his country's waters is illegal and that their actions against Filipinos are outright violations of international law.

The Philippines has further steeled its determination to defend and protect its nation's sovereign rights in the South China Sea amid "aggression and provocations" by China, Marcos posted on the X social media site late on Sunday.

"We remain undeterred," the President said. 

#China #Philippines #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Karni Sena chief murder: How attackers' plan to flee abroad was thwarted in Chandigarh

2
J & K

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

3
India

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

4
Punjab

Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch scheme to deliver services at people’s doorstep

5
India

Rs 300 crore and counting: Cash haul in Odisha Income Tax raids becomes highest-ever such recovery as searches enter day 5

6
India

Centre denies ‘secret memo’ targeting Sikh Separatists abroad

7
Chhattisgarh Profile

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, BJP's tribal face whom Amit Shah promised to make a 'big man'

8
Chhattisgarh

From village panch to top man: Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh’s 4th chief minister

9
Punjab

Cable services remain hit in Punjab, raids on to arrest Fastway owner

10
India

MEA denies 'secret memo' targeting Sikh separatists abroad

Don't Miss

View All
Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Changes in Canadian study permit rules fuel discontent among pupils
Punjab

Changes in Canadian study permit rules cause discontent among students in Punjab

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US
Comment

Tribulations, triumphs of sporting turban in US

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night
J & K

Srinagar freezes at minus 4.6, records season's coldest night

Prevented train mishap, got only ~5K!
India

Prevented train mishap, got only Rs 5K!

Top News

SC Constitution Bench starts pronouncing verdict on nullification of Article 370

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...

Article 370: Timeline of developments

Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case

Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC’s verdict on Article 370

Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370

The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha

Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...


Cities

View All

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

2 Faridkot residents nabbed with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Congress workers in minister ETO’s constituency join ruling AAP

1,44,389 kids given polio drops

AISSF writes to film board over scenes from film ‘Animal’

Guru Nanak Dev University to have community radio soon

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

All Chandigarh parks to be made barrier-free

3 accused of Karni Sena chief's killing held in Chandigarh hotel

25 days on, patient injected by imposter succumbs at PGI

UPSC aspirant arrested with 236-gm charas

Upgraded platforms 4, 5 set to open for passengers on December 13

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

Mercury dips to 8.3°C in Delhi

Not just Punjab, Delhi, UP & Rajasthan also to blame for haze

16 awarded for empowering disabled

Army Chief inaugurates race to commemorate Kargil War victory

3 members of family killed in road accident

3 members of family killed in Nawanshahr road accident

Jalandhar: Labour unions, Latifpura oustees gherao minister's residence

KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Central schemes will help realise Viksit Bharat dream, says minister Som Parkash

Nakodar MLA Inderjit Mann flags off buses for Sri Anandpur Sahib, Naina Devi

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

Paddy procurement concludes in Ludhiana, 18.32 LMT arrival at 5-year high

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Now, get 43 services on the doorstep in Punjab

70-g heroin, tablets seized during cordon & search operation

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

Pulse Polio Campaign in Punjab: 14.75 lakh children to be vaccinated during 3-day campaign in 12 districts

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district

Punjab cops to strike at root cause of drug menace, says ADGP