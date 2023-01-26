 China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Former US Secretary of State Pompeo : The Tribune India

China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Former US Secretary of State Pompeo

India and China are locked in border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months

China's aggressive actions caused India to join Quad: Former US Secretary of State Pompeo

India-China ties came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June, 2020. Representative image: Reuters



PTI

Washington, January 26

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that India, which has charted an independent course on foreign policy, was forced to change its strategic posture and join the four-nation Quad grouping due to China’s aggressive actions.

India and China are locked in a lingering border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over 31 months.

The bilateral relationship came under severe strain following the deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June, 2020.

India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.

In his latest book ‘Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love’ that hit the stores on Tuesday, Pompeo called India the “wild card” in Quad because it was a nation founded on socialist ideology and spent the Cold War aligning with neither the US nor the erstwhile USSR.

“The country (India) has always charted its own course without a true alliance system, and that is still mostly the case. But China’s actions have caused India to change its strategic posture in the last few years,” Pompeo wrote in his latest book.

Pompeo, 59, who is widely speculated to run for the Presidential elections in 2024, explains how the Donald Trump administration succeeded in bringing India on board the Quad grouping.

The US, Japan, India and Australia had in 2017 given shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad or the Quadrilateral coalition to counter China’s aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region.

“China forged a close partnership with Pakistan — India’s arch rival — as one of the first steps in its Belt and Road Initiative.

“In June 2020, Chinese soldiers clubbed twenty Indian soldiers to death in a border skirmish. That bloody incident caused the Indian public to demand a change in their country’s relationship with China,” Pompeo writes.

“India banned TikTok and dozens of Chinese apps as part of its response. And a Chinese virus was killing hundreds of thousands of Indian citizens. I was sometimes asked why India had moved away from China, and my answer came straight from what I heard from Indian leadership: ‘Wouldn’t you?’ times were changing — and creating an opportunity for us to try something new and pull the US and India more closely together than ever,” Pompeo writes.

In his book, Pompeo describes the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a global leader of extraordinary courage and vision.

“He is regarded as the father of the Quad, demonstrating his foresight in viewing the CCP as a threat. He also coined the idea of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” — a concept that has gained lasting currency in diplomatic circles. It’s worth repeating: What a loss it was for the world that this outstanding leader was assassinated in 2022,” Pompeo writes.

Pompeo also praised former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for displaying courage and standing up against Chinese aggression.

The Japanese and Australian legs of the Quad were strong and getting stronger with our support, he added.

China is engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea.

Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

Beijing has also built up and militarised many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region.

Both areas are stated to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

#China #ladakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Aam Aadmi Party dissolves Haryana unit

2
Punjab

Republic Day Parade: CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau, BJP hits back

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla yet again; Met cites 'new development'

4
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

5
Delhi

BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI

6
Nation

India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

7
Punjab

Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi

8
Chandigarh

RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence HQ: NIA arrests main shooter Deepak Ranga

9
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

10
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Top News

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...

AAP activists raise slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Woman raises slogans against former sports minister Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function

Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Pro-Khalistan slogans come up at Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Republic Day

Patients harried as X-ray machine develops snag at Dera Bassi Civil Hospital

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Multi-layer security cover in place in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations

Delhi has lowest inflation, maximum startups: Kejri

13 students detained for organising BBC documentary screening at Jamia Millia Islamia not yet released by police: SFI

Approval to lay sewers in 29 illegal colonies

Traffic islands, roundabouts in Delhi decked up with artistic floral designs on Republic Day

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC