China’s daily local symptomatic Covid-19 cases more than triple

Beijing’s dynamic-clearance ambition to suppress contagion on stake

China’s daily local symptomatic Covid-19 cases more than triple

Photo for representational purpose only. China Daily/Reuters file

Reuters

Beijing, March 13

Mainland China reported 1,807 new local symptomatic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, more than triple the caseload of the previous day and the highest in about two years, as surging infections in a northeastern province squeeze health resources.

The number of domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms reported for Saturday rose sharply from 476 the previous day, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday. The 1,807 daily counts included 114 initially classified as asymptomatic who developed symptoms later on Saturday.

China’s current case count is far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing’s “dynamic-clearance” ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

Omicron has prompted health authorities to allow the general public to buy rapid self-test kits for the first time to help detect infections quickly. According to some experts, China’s earlier testing strategy based on the nucleic acid test that requires medical workers to take samples has become more complex with the fast-spreading variant.

The northeastern province of Jilin reported 1,412 new local symptomatic cases on Saturday, accounting for 78% of the national total and up from 134 a day earlier.

“[The increase] showed that some local areas, facing a rapid rise of the epidemic, lacked the capacity to expand medical resources, resulting in limited admission of infections to centralized facilities within a short period of time,” a Jilin provincial official said on Sunday.

Authorities in Changchun, the provincial capital already under lockdown, have been conducting mass testing and working on turning an exhibition center into a temporary hospital with 1,500 beds, according to the local official and state media reports.

The southern tech hub of Shenzhen reported 60 new local cases with confirmed symptoms on Saturday, the highest daily rise for the city since China contained the first outbreak in early 2020.

All nine districts in Shenzhen have halted dining in restaurants, closed a flurry of indoor entertainment venues, and demanded that companies have employees work from home from March 14-18 if remote working is possible, with exceptions for those in essential sectors.

Six officials with local government or Communist Party authorities in the southern city of Dongguan have been removed from their roles for doing a poor job in COVID prevention and control, state media said on Sunday.

The number of new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 1,315 on Saturday from 1,048 a day earlier, the fourth consecutive day of increases, the NHC data showed.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of March 12, mainland China had reported 1,15,466 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

3
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

4
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

5
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

10
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

AAP had first invited Khemka to join its ranks ahead of 2014...

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be he...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malvi...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services