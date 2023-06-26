China’s military threat in South China Sea rising significantly: Taiwan

Taipei, June 25

The Chinese threat in the South China Sea is increasing significantly as a large number of armed maritime militias are operating in the region at China’s behest besides its deployment of an array of warships and other military assets, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu has said, calling for united efforts by all stakeholders to deal with the challenge.

Wu also cited China’s growing military activities in the Indian Ocean Region including its attempt to control key ports in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Djibouti and hoped that New Delhi is paying “close attention” to it.

In an interaction with an international media group, the Taiwanese foreign minister said the countries having stakes in the South China Sea must join hands in combating the challenge emanating from China’s rising military muscle-flexing in the region and that Taiwan is ready to share its experience in dealing with the Chinese threat.

There have been growing global concerns over China’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. Several countries in the region including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.

“India is also facing a threat in its northern borders with China. It is not only the military threat coming from the North; but it is also the Indian Ocean that India might face some challenge,” Wu said.

The Taiwanese foreign minister said time has come for democratic countries to join hands to face the common challenges from China. — PTI