Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station

ANI

Beijing: Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year. They installed pumps, a handle to open the hatch door from outside in an emergency, and a foot-stop to fix an astronaut's feet to a robotic arm. China is building its own space station after being excluded by the US from the International Space Station. AP

California enacts law to help LGBTQ military veterans

San Francisco: A new law in California will help military service members discharged under "don't ask, don't tell" policies because of their sexual or gender identities to re-establish their eligibility for veterans' benefits. "For decades, our heroes had to hide who they were, and many were honorably discharged if their sexuality was discovered," Governor Gavin Newsom said. ap

e-hybrid planes to combat climate change effects

Ottawa: Air Canada announced a purchase agreement for electric-hybrid aircraft to lower emissions and combat climate change effects. The revolutionary regional aircraft, expected to enter service in 2028, will fly on battery and generate zero emissions. This brings Air Canada a step closer to its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.