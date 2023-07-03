Chinese billionaire Jack Ma makes surprise visit to Pakistan; picture surfaces

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 3

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma made a surprise visit to Pakistan this week after he arrived in Lahore from Nepal's Kathmandu.

Former Chairman of the Board of Investment (BOI), Pakistan, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, has confirmed Jack Ma's visit to Lahore.

The Alibaba Co-founder came to Pakistan on a personal visit on June 29 and stayed for 23 hours.

In an interesting development, I broke the first news of the Founder of @AlibabaGroup, @JackMa's visit to Pakistan. Here, a private photo from his visit to a friend’s residence in Lahore. Ma being a heralded tech entrepreneur brings hope for future business ventures in #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/UtZE5yiokj — Muhammad Azfar Ahsan (@MAzfarAhsan) June 30, 2023

"He avoided interacting with government officials or media," said Ahsan.

The purpose of Ma's visit remains confidential, but Pakistan sees it will yield positive outcomes for the country in the days to come, according to Ahsan, The Express Tribune reported.

Ma was accompanied by a delegation of seven businessmen, consisting of five Chinese nationals, a Danish individual, and a US citizen, says the report.

They arrived in Pakistan from Nepal via a chartered flight from Hong Kong's business aviation sector.

Since then, social media is abuzz with speculation over Ma and his team exploring business opportunities in Pakistan. However, there is no confirmation regarding it.

Ahsan in a tweet clarified that Ma's visit was strictly for personal purposes. Interestingly, even the Chinese embassy was unaware of the details of Ma's visit and engagements in the country, he said

In an overwhelming response to the news about The Founder of @AlibabaGroup, @JackMa's visit to Pakistan, the news that I tweeted about first, here r the concluding details; the Lahore, Pakistan visit lasted 23 hrs, it was purely a personal visit and he resided at a private place. pic.twitter.com/wOq43bsg07 — Muhammad Azfar Ahsan (@MAzfarAhsan) July 1, 2023

#China #nepal #Pakistan