Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu gets 13 years in jail

Beijing, November 25

A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges, including rape.

Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and six months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.

The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent.

It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed on and Wu would be immediately deported after serving his time.

“According to the facts … the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the crime, the court made the above judgment,” the court said in an online statement.

A Canadian diplomat was in court to hear the sentencing, the statement said.

Wu was also slapped with a fine of 600 million yuan (USD 83.7 million) for evading taxes by massively under-reporting his earnings from performances, advertisements and other sources of income.

Wu has been detained since August 2021while police conducted an investigation. — AP

