Chinese economy in distress: US publication

Washington: China’s economy, the world’s second-largest, is now in deep distress and its successful model of growth for 40 years stands “broken”, a prominent American financial publication has said. It noted that signs of trouble extended beyond China’s dismal economic data to distant provinces. The Wall Street Journal wrote that economists now believe China is entering an era of much slower growth, , made worse by a widening divide with the US and its allies, which is jeopardising foreign investment and trade. PTI
New Zealand probes exploitation of Indians
Wellington: The New Zealand government has launched a comprehensive probe into the alleged case of exploitation of 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in the country with the promise of employment that did not materialise. These individuals were accommodated in properties that were not fit to house so many people. The conditions of the accommodation were unhygienic, unsanitary, and inappropriate, New Zealand Immigration said in a press release. PTI
People walk past destroyed Russian tanks in Khreshchatyk, Kyiv. Reuters
