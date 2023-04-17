Chinese satellite launch delays flights in Taiwan

Taipei city, April 16
Flights out of northern Taiwan were delayed Sunday after China launched a rocket carrying a satellite that dropped debris into waters north of the capital Taipei.
While the satellite launch had no obvious military purpose, it comes after China held large-scale military drills in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit to the United States earlier this month, during which she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.
Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying towards Taiwan more than 200 times last weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island it claims as Chinese territory to be annexed by military force if necessary.
Taiwan’s Defence Ministry issued a statement, saying it had monitored the 9:36 am launch from the Jiuquan base in China. — AP
