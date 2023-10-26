Chinese ship docks at Colombo port

PTI

Colombo, October 25

A Chinese research ship on Wednesday docked at Sri Lanka’s Colombo port, officials here said, amid security concerns raised by the US over its visit. “Shi Yan 6 was given permission to enter the (Colombo) port for replenishment,” a Sri Lankan foreign ministry spokesperson said.

According to sources, Sri Lanka was delaying granting permission for the arrival of Shi Yan 6 due to security concerns raised by India and also the United States.

#China #Sri Lanka