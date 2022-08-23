Chinese ‘spy’ ship leaves Sri Lanka

PTI

Hambantota Port (Sri Lanka), August 22

A high-tech Chinese research ship docked at the Hambantota port departed from Sri Lankan waters on Monday after a controversial six-day visit.

The ballistic missile and satellite tracking Yuan Wang 5 was scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on Aug 11, but was delayed in the absence of nod by Lanka after security concerns raised by India.

China said it was used for scientific research, but the US Defence Department said it was under the command of China’s PLA and was capable of tracking satellites and missile launches.

It arrived in the southern Sri Lankan port on August 16 and was docked for replenishment.

Officials said, as agreed, there was no rotation of personnel during the call.

Sri Lanka provided assistance sought by the Chinese embassy during the ship’s visit.