Chinese tycoon Liu faces trial in rape case

Minneapolis: Richard Liu, Chinese billionaire, founder and former CEO of e-commerce giant JD.com, is heading to trial in Minneapolis to defend himself against allegations that he raped a former University of Minnesota student after a night of dinner and drinks in 2018. He has denied raping the woman, and prosecutors did not file criminal charges against him. The woman, Jingyao Liu, sued Richard in civil court, alleging she was coerced to drink before Liu groped her in a limousine and raped her in her apartment. ap

Japan’s army sorry for ‘sexual harassment’

tokyo: In a rare admission of sexual harassment in Japan's military, its army chief on Thursday apologised to a former soldier for suffering caused by a group of service members. Yoshihide Yoshida, head of Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force, said an internal investigation found evidence that several servicemen were involved in the case brought by former soldier Rina Gonoi last month. "We offer a sincere apology."Gonoi came forward in late August to request a reinvestigation of an alleged assault on her in 2021 by former male colleagues. Ap