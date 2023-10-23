Chinese vessel blocks Philippine ship at disputed shoal

Beijing/Manila, October 22

China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea as Chinese vessels blocked Philippine boats supplying forces there on Sunday in the latest of a series of maritime confrontations. The two countries have had numerous run-ins in the South China Sea in recent months, especially near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands.

The Philippines has sent supplies to troops stationed on a rusted World War Two-era transport ship used as an outpost on the shoal, prompting China’s coastguard to repeatedly deploy vessels to block the resupply missions.

In the incident early on Sunday, China’s coastguard said there had been a “slight collision” between one of its ships and the Philippine boat while the coastguard was “lawfully” blocking the boat from transporting “illegal construction materials” to the warship.

Manila responded by condemning “in the strongest degree” the “dangerous blocking manoeuvres” of the Chinese vessel.

Manila’s Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said China’s “dangerous, irresponsible and illegal actions” were in violation of Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson expressed support for the Philippines, denouncing China’s “disruption of a legal Philippine resupply mission”. The Canadian and Japanese embassies in Manila also expressed support for the Philippines and alarm over the collision. The European Union’s ambassador, Luc Veron, said: “These incidents, their repetition and intensification are dangerous and very disturbing.” — Reuters

US, Canada flay Beijing

