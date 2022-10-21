Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police

PTI

New Delhi, October 21

The Delhi Police have arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identify and allegedly indulging in "anti-national activities", officials said on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of Hainan province in China, they said.

The woman was residing in India as a Nepalese citizen and was detained from Majnu ka Tila in north Delhi, police said.

During verification, a Nepalese citizenship certificate in the name of Dolma Lama, was recovered from her. However, when enquired with Foreigners Regional Registration Office, it was revealed that she is a Chinese citizen and had travelled to India in 2019, police said.

On the basis of information that Ruo is involved in "anti-national activities" and presently residing in India as Nepalese citizen, she was detained from Majnu Ka Tila, a Delhi Police statement said.

A case has been registered against her on October 17 under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security) and other relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and Foreigners Act, police said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.