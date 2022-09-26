 'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London : The Tribune India

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

Protesters criticise the minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

A screen grab of Pakistan Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb being heckled at a coffee shop in London. Credit: ANI

ANI

Islamabad, September 26

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was heckled by overseas Pakistanis at a coffee shop in London.

A video of overseas Pakistanis circling Marriyum has gone viral on the Internet. They were criticising the minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across Pakistan, reported ARY News.

Pakistanis followed, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, out on the streets while shouting 'chorni, chorni (thief, thief)'.

A few videos of the incident circulated across social media showing Marriyum not reacting to the protesters and keeping herself busy on her mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani ministers defended Marriyum and said she handled the situation with "grace and composure", reported the Dawn.

According to the Dawn, Marriyum was harassed by the supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

A woman in the video could be heard accusing Marriyum of "making grand claims on television” but not carrying a dupatta on her head. 

Replying to the video shared by a Pakistani journalist, Marriyum said she was "sad to see the toxic impact Imran Khan's politics of hate and divisiveness have had on our brothers and sisters."

The minister also added that she had stayed back at the coffee shop and answered "each and every question" of the riled-up crowd, reported the Dawn.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saluted Marriyum for her "grace and composure" in the face of harassment and baseless lies.

"I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen)," he said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was dejected over the overseas Pakistanis representing the lowest level of society.

"Giving this colour to political differences is a sign of bad training and a trend that is the height of intolerance. The violent trend in politics after Madhhab will destroy our society," he added.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal termed the incident as the "most deplorable, condemnable and shameful act by PTI hooligans."

He praised the information minister for showing grace and "boldly" facing the crowd. "Truly a lioness!" Iqbal added as quoted by the Dawn.

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

