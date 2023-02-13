Chuppu set to be Bangladesh President

New Delhi, February 12
Mohammad Shahabuddin Chuppu, a former judge and freedom fighter, is set to become Bangladesh’s next President after the ruling Awami League nominated him for the top post.
Chuppu, 74, will replace President Mohammad Abdul Hamid, whose tenure ends on April 24.
Analysts said Chuppu’s installation as the 22nd President was now a matter of mere formalities.
