Churches vandalised in Pakistan over 'blasphemy'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 16

Multiple churches were vandalised or torched in a town of Pakistan’s Faisalabad district and several houses of Christians were attacked in one of the worst recent incidents of attacks on the Christian community in the subcontinent. The mob attacks forced the authorities to deploy paramilitary forces to protect the minority Christian community who were besieged.

The attack took place after a Christian man and his sister allegedly desecrated the Quran and made objectionable comments in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad, the police said. Incited by clerics from mosques, videos showed an enraged mob pulling down the Cross, vandalising church premises and setting alight furniture. By the end of the day, five churches were vandalised and looted. Besides, several houses were abandoned by their owners, fearing attacks, stated reports.

The ransacked churches were of various denomination, including the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church and Shehroonwala Church. The mob also demolished the house of a Christian cleaner, accused of blasphemy.

Imran Bhatti, the pastor of the Jaranwala, stated that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, was also demolished.

The police, according to Christian leaders, are yet to act against the culprits.

Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Baloch leader Sarfaraz Bugti and former PTI leader Shireen Mazari were among those who condemned the attacks. Kakar said he was “gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad”.

Promising stern action, he said all law enforcement agencies had been asked to bring the culprits to justice.

